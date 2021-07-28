By Enid News & Eagle
Enid News & Eagle’s Newspapers in Education program will continue to provide hundreds of newspapers to teachers and students during the 2021-22 school year.
Newspapers in Education reaches out to about 140 classrooms in 20 communities, Enid News & Eagle Circulation Manager Brad Nulph said.
More than 90 of those classrooms are in Enid, and the others are spread across the area. About 750 newspapers are distributed to the classrooms Tuesday through Friday during the school year, Nulph said.
The papers are funded through sponsors but also can be donated by subscribers on vacation.
“Students get to use them for classroom projects,” Nulph said.
“From elementary to high school, they can all find a way to use the newspapers. There is no wrong or right way to use them.”
Some of the elementary school classes use the papers for art projects. Middle school classes may use the papers for language and grammar studies, and high school classes may use the papers for study of current events or to enhance their buying skills with math.
The newspapers are given to all levels of students. Teachers can use the papers and incorporate them into their curriculum.
Some programs, such as Project SEARCH at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, help students search through ads to find jobs.
Newspapers in Education dates back to the early 1900s and at one point was referred to as “The Living Textbook” program because of the current news and information provided in each issue of the newspaper.
News & Eagle Publisher Cindy Allen said the NIE program also allows students to be informed community members.
“In a world where most young people get their information from their friends or social media, we think it’s important for students to also understand how necessary it is for their news sources to be credible,” Allen said. “The community newspaper continues to be the most reliable and responsible resource when it comes to local news and information.”
“The Enid News & Eagle is happy to support this longtime program,” Nulph said.
To become involved as a sponsor, call Nulph at (580) 548-8112.
