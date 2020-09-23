HELENA, Okla. — NextEra Energy Resources has donated $3,000 to Timberlake Public Schools for the purchase of school supplies.
“Generous support from a community partner like NextEra Energy Resources ensures our students at Timberlake have the resources necessary to navigate this academic year,” said Superintendent Kale Pierce. “Most importantly, this donation will help provide more individual supplies, which reduces any need to share supplies in classrooms and further protects our students and teachers.”
NextEra Energy Resources owns and operates 18 renewable energy projects in Oklahoma, including Skeleton Creek Project, which is currently under construction in Alfalfa, Garfield and Major counties. When complete, Skeleton Creek Project is expected to be the largest renewable energy project in North America to co-locate wind, solar and battery storage. The wind farm will begin operations at the end of 2020 and will supply power to Western Farmers Electric Cooperative based in Anadarko.
“We believe in building strong partnerships and supporting the communities we serve,” said Tricia Hale, director of development for NextEra Energy Resources. “At NextEra Energy Resources, doing the right thing is at the very core of our company’s values. The global pandemic is impacting every facet of life, and we are pleased to be able to direct support to education, community food banks and other essential services. Providing funds for school supplies is just one way we can remove obstacles and help students achieve a successful year of learning.”
