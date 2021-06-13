Enid News & Eagle
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Enid News & Eagle placed third in this year’s Oklahoma Press Association Better Newspaper Contest, announced during the OPA Convention on Saturday at the Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel.
Competing in Division 1, for daily newspapers with circulations of more than 4,700, the Lawton Constitution won the Sequoyah Award for finishing first, followed by the Norman Transcript and the News & Eagle.
The New & Eagle placed first in sports coverage, third in news content, third in layout & design, second in editorial writing, third in photography and second in advertising.
In sales promotion “Candy Cane Cash” placed third, the homelessness series took second in community leadership, Alexander Ewald took third in news story with “Mask mandate passes,” Bruce Campbell took second in sports story with “Hot start … sudden stop; NOC’s Ambren Voitik,” Ewald took third for in-depth reporting with “Enid mask mandate and related recall petition” and took second in feature story with the homelessness series “Ruined for the rest of us.”
In other placings by the News & Eagle, Kathy Young took third in small space ad with “Rowdy Stickhorse,” Young took second in large space ad with “81 Ranch,” Jeff Mullin took first in column writing and Dave Ruthenberg took second, Billy Hefton took second in news photograph with “Woman rescued by Enid Fire Department after tree crashes through trailer,” Hefton took third in feature photograph with “Icicles hang from a Halloween skeleton,” and Hefton took first in sports photograph with “Garber players celebrate state win.”
In addition, Joe Malan took second and David Christy took third in front page design.
