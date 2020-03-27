To our readers:
Effective immediately, the Enid News & Eagle will no longer publish a print edition of the newspaper on Mondays. Subscribers still will have Monday access to all news, features and sports content on our website, www.EnidNews.com, which is updated throughout the day every day.
We will continue to publish and deliver the newspaper the other six days of the week – Tuesdays through Sundays.
The purpose of this restructuring is to sustain our mission of being the primary source of local news in the Enid region in print and online, and to remain viable in the future.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, production expense and delivery cost have resulted in fewer community newspapers publishing seven days per week.
The Monday paper is not a preferred day for most advertisers and it also contains fewer news pages. Discontinuing it will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news the other six days of the week.
Thank you for your continued readership and support of local journalism.
If you have questions, please email me at publisher@enidnews.com.
~ Publisher Jeff Funk
