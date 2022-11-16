OKLAHOMA CITY — The newest crop of state lawmakers was sworn in Wednesday, and Republicans will continue to hold supermajorities in both legislative chambers.
In what marked the first election since legislative redistricting, Democrats gained a seat in the state House, but lost one in the Senate.
Republicans now control every legislative seat outside the state’s urban and suburban corridors, with the exception of the legislative district in Stillwater.
When the 59th Legislature convenes for its regular session next year, Republicans will control 81 seats in the state House while Democrats will control 20. Republicans in the state Senate will hold 40 while Democrats have eight.
State Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, remains the sole Democrat serving in Oklahoma’s Legislature who lives outside the urban core.
“I wouldn’t call Stillwater rural, but at the same time, the election results were very different in my district and my town than the rest of rural Oklahoma,” Ranson said Wednesday after taking her third oath of office. “But I think when we come together, we have to acknowledge that and then work together for a better Oklahoma.”
Ranson said there’s a “whole host of reasons” that Oklahomans living outside the urban areas are voting Republican, but noted that Democrats picked up one additional seat in the state House and added six new members total to its caucus.
State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, said he doesn’t want to say that Oklahoma is a “red state.”
“But we are,” he said.
He said the results of November’s election prove that Oklahoma is “very conservative” and showed that Republicans’ COVID-19 policies and decisions not to shut down businesses unless absolutely necessary resonated with the majority of Oklahomans.
Still, McDugle said Republicans knew that they were likely to lose a seat in Tulsa because that urban district has been shifting Democrat.
State Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, said his legislative district is “pretty red,” and while the GOP really holds sway in Payne County, he gets as many as 100 emails a day from constituents of all political affiliations.
Talley said he believes that Republicans’ messaging during the midterms resonated with voters. He said his constituents were most concerned about the economy and inflation and told him they believe Republicans were best positioned to help. Talley said he would like legislators to eliminate the tax on groceries and look at further lowering the state income tax.
In the state Senate, Republicans re-elected President Pro Tem Greg Treat to his leadership position for the next two years.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to hold this position since 2019 and work with my fellow senators in service to our great state,” Treat said in a statement. “While we sometimes disagree with each other, much like a family, we all respect one another and are working in the best interests of Oklahomans. We are elected to the Senate by our fellow citizens to accomplish important work on their behalf. We can only succeed when we work together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.