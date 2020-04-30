Jennifer Cruz has been appointed Enid Public Schools' new Enid High School principal. Her duties officially begin July 1.
Cruz began her education career in 1995 at Oklahoma City University as a certified trainer for family education. She has been a classroom teacher for Deer Creek and Putnam City Public schools. She was assistant principal at Longfellow Middle School, 2011-2012, and principal at Coolidge Elementary, 2012-2017, and returns to EPS after being superintendent of schools at Elmore City-Pernell Public Schools since 2017.
Cruz said she is looking forward to returning to Enid in this new leadership position.
“I am eager to get back to Enid and to be part of the EPS family again,” Cruz said. “Enid has always felt like home to me and I have missed it tremendously. I am honored to be able to serve the students, parents, faculty and staff of EHS and look forward to seeing some familiar faces. I am excited for the opportunity to get back to my administrative roots and work directly with students and teachers to continue the tradition of excellence and pride that is the cornerstone of Enid High School. There are great things happening at Enid High School and I can’t wait to be part of it all!”
Cruz has a bachelor of arts degree in English and a masters of education from Oklahoma City University, and is currently a school leadership doctoral candidate at Oklahoma State University.
Dr. Darrell Floyd, EPS superintendent, said he is excited that Cruz is rejoining the EPS team.
“We are excited about Jennifer Cruz coming back to Enid to lead Enid High School,” said Floyd. “She knows our district well from previously being an administrator here. Combining that with her districtwide administrative experience the past three years as Superintendent of Elmore City-Pernell Public Schools, she will serve EHS well. She is fluent in Spanish, taught high school Spanish for several years in Deer Creek High School, and is currently working on her doctorate at OSU. We look forward to Jennifer bringing her wide range of skills and abilities to build on the previous successes of Enid High School and press on to even greater achievements in the future.”
Cruz succeeds Dudley Darrow as EHS principal. Darrow accepted a position as EPS assistant superintendent of secondary education, beginning July 1.
