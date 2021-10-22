ENID, Okla. — Keli Caffey said her highest priority as the local ombudsman supervisor is residents’ rights.
October is National Long-Term Care Residents’ Rights Month, which is a time to honor residents living in all long-term care facilities and consumers receiving services in their home or community, according to The National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care.
Residents in long-term care facilities have rights, including the right to a dignified existence; the right to self-determination; the right to privacy; the right of access to physician services; the right to be free from abuse; the right to raise grievances; and the right to an individualized care plan.
Caffey, who began her position with Long-Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging in early August, said her job is to make long-term care residents — and their friends and families — aware of those rights.
“In my position, residents’ rights are the No. 1 priority always, and to make people aware of their rights so they know what we can help them advocate for and how they can live that comfortable life in a home setting,” Caffey said. “That is their home. It’s not just a home-setting. It is their home, so it is our job to make sure that they feel as ‘at home’ as possible.”
According to Department of Human Services, a long-term care ombudsman like Caffey receives complaints from residents at long-term care facilities, their friends or their relatives and attempts to resolve those complaints from within the facility. In addition, the ombudsman has the authority to explore problems and recommend corrective action.
LTCA of Enid AAA, located at 202 W. Broadway, serves 34 nursing homes, assisted living facilities and residential facilities in Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Major and Noble counties. As ombudsman supervisor, Caffey advocates for residents living in long-term care facilities, investigates residents’ complaints and helps improve the quality of life and the quality of care available to residents in long-term care facilities.
The Nursing Home Reform Act sets the federal standards for nursing homes, guarantees residents’ rights and places a strong emphasis on individual dignity, choice and self-determination, Caffey said. The law also requires nursing homes to “promote and protect the rights of each resident.”
Residents’ Rights Month benefits not only long-term care residents but also facilities’ staff, Caffey said.
“It’s amazing how many staff members have no clue what the residents’ rights are, and I feel like if you’re providing that care, that’s something very important for you to know because you’re the one honoring those rights,” Caffey said. “There’s a lot of legalities behind residents’ rights, ... but a lot of them, even residents, don’t know what their own rights are.”
Some residents might be fearful to advocate for themselves or have somebody else advocate for them because of retaliation, and some residents might not want to “rock the boat” or feel like a burden by asking for rights, Caffey said.
Not being treated with dignity and respect and not having the freedom of choice are some of the biggest complaints received, Caffey said.
“I think (residents) believe that they are in an institution, and in a sense, they’re in an institution-like setting, but that doesn’t mean that their rights diminish or that they have to follow a schedule,” she said. “They believe that, ‘I have to be in the breakfast hall by 6:30 a.m. or I’m going to miss breakfast’ — that’s not true. You can go ask for breakfast at 8 a.m. if that’s the time you would have gotten up at home.”
Community members can help by stepping up and stepping in now, Caffey said.
“They can be a voice for the residents, too,” she said. “It doesn’t just have to be me. It doesn’t have to just be the newspaper. It’s the people. ... We’re all going to need help someday, so we better help people that need help now.”
For more information about the ombudsman program or on volunteering opportunities, contact Caffey at (580) 237-2236. LTCA of Enid AAA can be reached at (580) 234-7475.
