A Kearney, Neb., author will have a book signing in Enid Nov. 26 for the republishing of the book that inspired "Pilgrim's Progress."
Timothy L. Price has worked for 18 months on "The Labyrinth of the World and The Paradise of the Heart," by John Amos Comenius. Price has adapted the 400-year-old allegory for easier reading and has included 16 illustrations.
Price will have a book signing 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 at Ruth's Christian Bookstore, 35-2 W. Garriott.
His book signing is sponsored by Chili's, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Enid Symphony Orchestra, Enid Axe, Five80 Coffeehouse, Five Below and Oakwood Bowl. The event will include a drawing for three $100 gift prizes provided by the sponsors for those who purchase a copy of the book.
Price said he has worked on project over the last decade with Wade Burleson and other Enid residents.
