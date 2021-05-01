Nash Volunteer Firefighter’s Association will hold its annual, but delayed ground hog supper 4:30-7 p.m. May 8 at the fire station in Nash.
The annual fundraising supper is held each year to help the fire department raise money to purchase equipment and to help with operating expenses.
Area residents, as well as visitors from surrounding communities, are treated to generous portions of scrambled eggs, Blue & Gold sausage, biscuits and gravy.
The annual fundraising supper plays a major role in helping Nash Fire Department provide fire protection and rescue service. The department currently has two pumper trucks, three brush trucks, a tanker and a heavy rescue vehicle that is equipped with a full compliment of rescue equipment. All of the fire department’s vehicles and equipment will be on display the night of the supper.
Members of the department said the quality of their department is due largely to the financial and moral support they receive from the community. There currently are 15 members on Nash Fire Department. Included in this number are those who are firefighter I certified, first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMT) and Critical Incident Stress Management Team members.
Nash Fire Department responds to calls throughout Grant, Alfalfa and Garfield counties and has sent teams to major disasters throughout the states of Oklahoma and Kansas.
Oklahoma Blood Institute also will be at the supper seeking volunteers to donate blood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.