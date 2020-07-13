The Enid chapter of the NAACP and District Attorney Mike Fields will host a forum on race, equality and the criminal justice system at 6 p.m. Thursday at West Side Church of God in Christ, 1902 W. Chestnut.
Lanita Norwood, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, said the event will be an opportunity for members of the public to discuss "concerns about systemic racism in the justice system," and to address topics related to equality in policing and sentencing.
Norwood said the NAACP in Enid has had a good running dialogue with Fields, his office, Enid Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff's Office, and Thursday's forum is an extension of that dialogue.
"We try to keep an ear on what's going on in our community," Norwood said, "and we are doing our best to create a society that is equal for everyone."
Norwood said recent events, particularly in the wake of George Floyd's death and the surge in public attention to racism, have shone a light on a topic Black Americans already knew too well.
"This has all been thought-provoking and woke people up, but it never stopped in America," Norwood said.
Norwood said she hopes Thursday's event will continue to build ties between all segments of Enid, law enforcement and the district attorney's office.
"We have a wonderful relationship with Mike Fields, and we're continuing to build on that," Norwood said, "because that's the only way to move forward — to build new relationships and learn from each other."
Fields said one topic he'd like to address Thursday is the underreporting of sexual violence and domestic assault among women of color, and any ways his office can break down barriers to that reporting.
Overall, Fields said he hopes Thursday's event builds on previous efforts to make all members of the community feel empowered to access and interact with his office.
"To me, it boils down pretty simply to being an issue of access," Fields said. "Everyone in our community needs to have real and perceived access to the district attorney's office and the criminal justice system, and input into the decisions being made at a policy level in the criminal justice system and in the district attorney's office in particular."
