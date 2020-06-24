I guess I can finally check “getting a long swab shoved up my nose” off my bucket list.
I was tested for coronavirus Tuesday at Payne County Health Department in Stillwater in light of the recent jump in cases in Stillwater, where I live and go to school.
I have commuted from Stillwater to Enid nearly every day since June 1 to complete my internship at the Enid News & Eagle. As of Tuesday, Stillwater has 180 active cases.
I know that I would probably live if I contracted the virus, but I could not live with myself if I was the reason someone else became sick.
Thankfully, Payne County Health Department is conducting free drive-through testing for those who set up an appointment, no symptoms or contact with a confirmed case needed. The Garfield County Health Department is doing the same thing.
It took two minutes to set up an appointment, and I have been working from home since I made my appointment Thursday.
Admittedly, I was nervous when I woke up for my 8:40 a.m. appointment. I have never had a swab of any kind inside of my nose and was not excited at the idea of having what is essentially a 6-inch-long Q-tip scrubbing the back of my throat via my nasal cavity. This is medically known as an upper respiratory nasopharyngeal swab.
I drove to the health department and waited in a short car line for about 10 minutes. I tried to calm my nerves with the sweet sounds of Nirvana, U2 and Pearl Jam. My ’90s playlist on Spotify was the playlist of the day.
Once I arrived at the front of the line, some preliminary information was taken, and the testing nurse came to see me. I could not help but immediately notice the length of the swap.
“This is the testing swab I will be using today,” the nurse explained. “It is going to go into your nose to your throat. I’m going to hold it there for three seconds, then twist it around and you’ll be done.
“I’m telling you this now because the test is very uncomfortable, and a lot of people don’t like it. Please try to not cough or gag. I’m also going to need you to sit on your hands, please.”
I probably looked like a deer in headlights.
After doing what the nurse asked, I was then instructed to lean my head back against my seat and to try to relax. I closed my eyes.
I opened them at the wrong time. All I saw was the massive Q-tip heading right toward my nostril in almost slow motion. I clinched my eyes shut and braced for impact.
The nurse was not wrong, it is a weird and uncomfortable feeling. She counted, “one Mississippi, two Mississippi, three Mississippi.” I then felt the twist of the swab and relief. It was over more quickly than it started.
From setting up the appointment, to waiting in line, to getting tested — the whole experience did not take more than 15 minutes and was completely worth it to ensure the safety of those around me. I’ll learn my results in two to five business days.
Please, get tested. Even if you are not showing symptoms or have not been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, just a few seconds of discomfort could save someone’s life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.