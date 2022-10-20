MOORELAND — A Mutual man was hospitalized after being injured Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in a two-vehicle accident in Woodward County.
Shawn McDowell, 58, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition with a neck injury, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 412 about 5 miles west of Mooreland.
According to the report, McDowell was driving a 2019 Mercedes Sprinter van east on U.S. 412 when he ran into the back of a 20212 Chevrolet pickup driven by Jose Omar Lanines-Ayala, 42, of Woodward. Lanines-Ayala had slowed to make a right turn.
The report listed the condition of both drivers at the time of the accident as apparently normal, with the cause of the collision being inattention-distraction inside the vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.