Muncy achieves Network Plus Certification

Muncy receives certification
Douglas Muncy, of Parrish Enterprises, also known as PT, recently achieved CompTIA Network+ Certification, which focuses on IT infrastructure covering configuring, troubleshooting and managing computer networks, as well as ensuring security and business continuity.
“I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of designing, building and managing networks and refining them to best serve a company’s needs,” Muncy said. “I’m excited to have earned this certification to support my proficiency and skills in the ever changing Information Technology field.”
Certifications in the IT industry cover a broad range of technical, business and soft skill subjects and provide many benefits to budding technologists and experienced professionals as well as employers. CompTIA Network+ is a vendor neutral certification that proves an IT professional’s expertise in managing, maintaining, troubleshooting, installing and configuring computer networks. It is part of a series of certifications known as stackable certifications, which build on each other to validate skill sets that span multiple disciplines within modern IT infrastructures. Beyond its standalone value, CompTIA Network+ certification (Net+), along with the CompTIA A+ certification (A+) that Muncy already holds, has earned him the CompTIA IT Operations Specialist (CIOS) designation. CompTIA Core certifications are often considered a gateway to a range of in-demand IT credentials.
Muncy has been with the PT IT Department for more than two years and has a broad range of experience within the IT field.
PT is a private-holding and family-owned business since 1951. The company is an American-made, six-location manufacturer and global supplier of high-quality quick connect/disconnect hose couplings; Safety Pumping Systems (SPS) for tank trucks; and clamps, banding, crimping sleeves and ferrules for hoses. Services and capabilities offered include heat treating, casting, fabrication and injection molding.
