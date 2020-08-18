Stride Bank Center and Chisholm Trail Expo Center have teamed to create Enid's Wheels and Reels, a series of movies to be shown outside at Garfield County Fairgrounds.
The cost is $5 (plus taxes and fees) for adults and $4 (plus taxes and fees) for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2Y9vvwj.
The first movie will be "Shrek," which will be shown at 8 p.m. Aug. 28.
The second movie is "Grease," set for 8 .m. Aug. 29.
Those attending who bring a classic car will receive VIP parking during the movie. Organizers also encourage 1950s and '60s hairstyles and clothing.
A variety of food trucks and other movie snacks will be available.
