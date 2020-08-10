ENID, Okla. — Police arrested a 42-year-old Enid man after he led officers on a chase that reached in excess of 100 mph in parts of the city Saturday following an attempted traffic stop for running a stoplight at Garriott and Van Buren, according to Enid Police Department.
Police say Brandon Shay Rusconi and another motorcyclist were in the westbound turn lane at Garriott around 7:50 p.m. Saturday when they ran the traffic light to turn south onto Van Buren, according to a EPD report.
The other motorcyclists immediately pulled over and complied, while Rusconi accelerated rapidly and passed another vehicle in an attempt to elude, said EPD Lt. Eric Holtzclaw, citing the report filed by Sgt. John Robinson.
The chase lasted about 13 minutes, with Rusconi reaching speeds of up to 80 mph on Van Buren before turning west on Hite and “circling the Indian Hills” addition, at times reaching speeds of 60 mph in the residential area, Holtzclaw said.
He drove down streets, including Wallace and Fowler, before exiting the area back onto Van Buren and traveling south to Rupe and then north on Cleveland, going in excess of 100 mph. He turned east on Garriott and then south on Johnson, traveling through the neighborhoods of Seneca and Sequoyah.
“All this time he’s running stoplights and stop signs,” Holtzclaw said.
He again went south on Van Buren, at one time going as far south as Southgate, reaching in excess of 100 mph, according to the report.
He headed back into the Indian Hills addition where he stopped at a driveway in the 1700 block of Field Drive, according to the report.
He was arrested on complaints of felony eluding and misdemeanor offenses including driving under suspension, third offense; no insurance; invalid tag; and running stop signs and stoplights. He also had bench warrants for failure to comply with domestic battery, larceny from retailer and possession of CDS and suspended license, according to Holtzclaw.
