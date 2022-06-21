ENID, Okla. — Enid police engaged in a half-hour pursuit with a motorcycle driver on Sunday night, nearly causing at least three collisions along the way.
At 10:26 p.m. Sunday, Enid Police Officer Robert Fleer was near Oakwood and Garriott when he observed a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro and a black cruiser-style motorcycle take off and begin racing at maximum acceleration, according to the report.
As Fleer pursued the vehicles, traffic pulled over for him, as did the Camaro. Fleer continued to pursue the motorcycle, a black 1999 Suzuki model VS8, with an unidentified male driver and a female passenger.
The pursuit continued eastbound down Garriott and Van Buren, where the motorcycle ran a red light, reaching speeds of 100 mph.
At least seven EPD vehicle units could be seen in pursuit at one time, periodically dropping in and out.
The motorcycle turned north on 16th, as Fleer managed to identify the tag number. The Suzuki then headed south on Oakwood, then east again on Garriott until Sgt. Derek Parks advised over the radio that the driver has been identified.
Fleer ended the pursuit at 300 W. Garriott at 11:05 p.m., according to the report.
The owner of the motorcycle was located, who said that his son borrowed the motorcycle. Police were not able to locate the motorcyclist at his residence nor via phone.
Fleer’s descriptions of the driver and passenger helped them be able to identify the driver on his social media, according to the report.
