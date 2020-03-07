Oklahoma Department of Corrections has returned to normal operations, including visitations, for all but six prisons.
Three state-run prisons and three private prisons remain on lock down, the agency reported Friday.
ODOC initiated the security measure Monday night in response to a disturbance between about a half dozen inmates at Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown.
No one was seriously injured, and agents with ODOC’s Inspector General’s Office continue to investigate the incident.
Facilities remaining on lock down are Mack Alford; Dick Conner Correctional Center, Hominy; North Fork Correctional Center, Sayre; Davis Correctional Facility, Holdenville; Lawton Correctional & Rehabilitation Facility; and Cimarron Correctional Facility, Cushing.
ODOC will resume normal operations at the remaining facilities when staff have determined it is safe to do so.
Visitation is suspended at the prisons remaining on lockdown.
“The public should continue to monitor the department’s social media before planning visitation,” the agency said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.