ENID, Okla. — City staff promised downtown business owners a less painful, shorter second phase of reconstructing Randolph through the area set to begin next month.
Mill and overlay of the blocks of Randolph from Washington to the railroad tracks is planned for six total days in October.
Downtown businesses should experience minimal disruption since many would be closed at the start of the week, city engineering project manager Jason Unruh said during a city forum with business owners Wednesday.
Contractors will mill the street from Oct. 3-5, then overlay the pavement from Oct. 10-12.
Blocks will be closed one at a time as crews mill the road, Unruh said, and people can park immediately once the mill is done.
“As they do their work, they’ll open back up as they move through downtown,” he said. “It’s gonna be kind of all at once — that way, there’s a quicker process.”
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the city would “be accommodating” for people who may get parking tickets during those six days.
The second half of the project east of downtown, from the tracks to 7th, will run until the 20th.
The ongoing work on redoing the concrete sidewalks and corners will continue during this time at most through mid-November, or else Unruh said city engineering staff would halt work until after the first of the year in order to not disturb holiday season at all.
Concrete reconstruction is 70% complete, Unruh said, but didn’t know whether the work would begin from east to west or vice-versa.
The city has $1.5 million budgeted this year for the mill and overlay half of the project, with $350,000 going toward concrete work and the rest for the mill and overlay.
Work relocating the main water line and connecting private meters along Randolph began in May and lasted for about 10 weeks, during which business owners and pedestrians had to find alternate parking locations in the area for several days at a time.
“This should be less painful than the water line replacement was,” Gilbert said during the half-hour meeting, which proved much less contentious than previous forums about the water line work.
“It was very painful for me,” said Nanci Moore, owner of Sunny Souls Boutique at Randolph and Grand, who had a sewage line burst in her building’s basement during a private line repair.
‘Next piece of the puzzle’
More work is planned for Randolph further down the proverbial road.
In a study session Tuesday, city commissioners heard a proposal for a roundabout at the five-way intersection of Randolph and Washington, which presenters said would come at an initial high construction price for the benefit of fewer collisions in years to come.
A circulatory roadway with a counter-clockwise flow, roundabouts provide continuous flow through an intersection in all directions while maintaining slower speeds of 20-25 mph, said Derek Rapp, with North American engineering firm Stantec.
“So the idea is that you get benefits without all the stops and starts of a stop sign or signal,” leading to a 90% possible reduction in fatal collisions, Rapp said.
So-called “conflict points” would be reduced from 32 — many at right angles — at a conventional intersection to eight at a roundabout, according to Stantec.
Vehicles driving in the circle have right-of-way over those entering, which Rapp said can be a major learning curve.
Roundabouts are not common in Oklahoma, Rapp said, but the state Department of Transportation is planning one in eastern Oklahoma, and several exist in the Oklahoma City metro area.
Main Street Enid Executive Director Natalie Beurlot called a potential roundabout the “next piece of the puzzle” in developing downtown Enid.
Beurlot said she thinks a roundabout would ensure more safety for both pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the area as it’s become a hub for citywide events and new businesses in the last several decades.
“This is just one part of our endeavors in creating a master plan for our downtown district, as downtown is the heart of our community and we are now seeing more visitors coming to the area,” she said. “We would really like to put our best foot forward and create the best experience possible for both our community members and our visitors.”
Road construction plans typically operate in three-year cycles, Assistant City Manager Scott said — designs, engineering and waterline relocation budgeted for a fiscal year each.
Morris said on Wednesday that reconstruction plans for Randolph to Van Buren would include a possible roundabout design if the city got the go-ahead, but those plans are not in the city’s current budget this fiscal year.
Work on Randolph to Van Buren would begin in the next year or so — with plans to reconstruct the road all the way down to Garland at the western city limits — but Morris said the cost of the roundabout still is keeping design plans up in the air.
“It comes down to, do we want nine blocks or do we want an intersection?” Morris asked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.