No. 6 — October ice storm
An ice storm that hit Oklahoma on Oct. 26 knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, including in Northwest Oklahoma.
According to OG&E, the storm affected the largest number of company customers in history — more than half a million. It was weeks before all power was restored.
Locally, the ice brought down trees and power lines throughout the city, plunging several thousand Enid residents into darkness. Power in Enid was restored in about a week.
Gary McManus, state climatologist, said the storm was “arguably the most impactful early-season winter storm in the history of Oklahoma.” In addition to knocking out power in the northern and central regions, it dumped snow in the Panhandle and flooding rains in eastern Oklahoma.
“Trees, still burdened with a full head of leaves so early in the season, were easy prey for radial ice accumulations of up to 3 inches across western and central Oklahoma,” he said. “Downed branches felled power lines, clogged streets and snarled traffic. The power lines themselves sagged and fell under the weight of the frozen accumulation.”
Even after power was restored in Enid, the effects of the ice storm continued the rest of the year. Contractors hired by the city of Enid spent weeks picking up tree debris and still were at year’s end. The final price tag for the cleanup was expected to be around $1 million.
President Donald Trump declared the ice storm a federal disaster emergency in Oklahoma, which means Enid can begin the process of federal reimbursement up to 75% of city cleanup costs. Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management also will reimburse 12.5%.
No. 7 — Kaw Lake Water Pipeline project
After five years of development beset with several delays and design-construction changes, 2020 saw several major steps toward a stable, long-term water supply for the city of Enid.
Once designs were at 60% completion, Enid City Commission voted on Dec. 2 to accept the maximum price proposal on the Kaw Lake Water Pipeline project, as well additional funds for the project’s design engineering firm, Garver, and the $205 million loan covering a majority of the project’s costs.
Commissioners first voted to approve the $243 million guaranteed maximum price (GMP) proposal from Garney Construction, the project’s construction manager at-risk. The change to a CMAR process in early 2019 resulted in months of pre-construction delays.
The total budget for construction is estimated at $317 million, the most expensive in city history.
The $205 million loan approved on Dec. 15 by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board — its largest loan ever — will be repaid over 30 years with a 1.8% interest rate, much lower than city officials were expecting.
The 30-inch-diameter pipeline will run 70 miles across 230 acquired parcels of land, transporting 10.5 million gallons of water a day from the Ponca City-area lake to a city-staffed water treatment plant in Enid.
This is expected to keep the city’s water supply active for at least the next 40-50 years.
The vote was overshadowed by commissioners’ more controversial mask mandate decision the same night, former Commissioner David Mason later said.
Commissioners plan to vote on the final contract with Garney this month, and construction on the pipeline is set to begin in March, to be completed in two and a half years.
No. 8 — Elections
The presidential election in November produced no surprises in Oklahoma. As expected, the Sooner State went overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump, who ended up losing the national Electoral College vote to Democrat challenger Joe Biden. However, Trump had not conceded by the end of the year, and supporters were continuing to push Congress to intervene on Jan. 6.
Enid area residents also had big decisions to make in the June primary election.
Republican voters chose incumbent Sen. Roland Pederson over challenger David Mason for the Senate District 19 seat, while incumbent state Rep. Chad Caldwell defeated Taylor Venus in House District 40.
In the primary, Republican voters got to choose Garfield County sheriff, with incumbent Jody Helm facing Cory Rink and Dariel Momsen. Helm and Rink were the top vote-getters and went into a runoff, with Rink coming out on top.
All voters in June were allowed to vote on State Question 802, which expanded Medicaid coverage. A majority of state voters approved the measure, although it was rejected in Garfield County and elsewhere in Northwest Oklahoma.
No. 9 — Homelessness and the Breezeway
Last fall, the city of Enid decided to take action to address growing behavioral problems in the downtown area known as the Breezeway.
The action came after those on the 200 block of West Randolph, around the Breezeway, said problems had been escalating over the last year, including reports of disorderly conduct, cleanliness, drug use and threats. Multiple people have said newcomers to Enid have brought more problems.
On Sept. 18, the city of Enid removed the Breezeway’s four metal picnic tables with attached chairs, with plans to install more cameras, add more lighting and secure the electrical outlet boxes. Benches were later removed.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said all would be permanent changes to discourage loitering in the area, but said the city would work with community leaders to address the growing homelessness issue.
Soon after, in response to the changes in the Breezeway, Holy Cross Enid and Enid Faith Ways worked with the city to launch the Enid Community Coalition for the Unsheltered — a group or more than 30 nonprofits, churches and social service agencies that serve the homeless and meets once a month.
Local church and nonprofit leaders later in the fall formed the nonprofit Enid Street Outreach Services. Its board includes representatives from Enid Faith Ways, Holy Cross, Our Daily Bread, Making A Difference, First Presbyterian Church, Enid Community Clinic and Central Christian Church.
According to its co-director James Neal (a News & Eagle reporter), the new nonprofit is in the site selection process for a service center and pavilion to serve the homeless population. It also will provide case management services to help them overcome barriers to ending homelessness.
No. 10 — Black Lives Matter demonstrations
COVID-19 momentarily took a backseat to nationwide protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed by a white police officer in June.
A video showing police officer Derek Chauvin, now fired from the PD, kneeling on Floyd’s neck as the latter cried out for him to stop and that he couldn’t breathe for several minutes, before dying several more minutes later.
Black Americans across the country — including in Enid — took Floyd’s death as a wake-up call exposing many of the injustices Black people face in the U.S.
The city of Enid, in its efforts to show support to those distraught, first held a town hall forum at Stride Bank Center, then expanded a city commission meeting for a massive public comment in June.
Four total demonstrations, rallies and protests, organized by various members of Enid’s Black community, the Black Lives Matter movement and the NAACP, were held throughout June. These events varied in tone, some calling for unity, while others expressed more outrage at these police killings of Black people, including that of Anthony Huff, who died while strapped to a restraint chair in Garfield County Detention Center in June 2016.
City Commissioner Jonathan Waddell, who is Black, more recently said that since protests began, talks have been ongoing with the Enid Police Department on police policy transparency and documentation.
“Don’t get me wrong, Enid has its problems, but particularly with some of the issues with the police departments we see around the country, we don’t have those problems,” Waddell said Dec. 30.
