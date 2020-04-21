Oklahoma Arts Council and Oklahoma Humanities is offering more than $800,000 in grants to nonprofit arts, humanities and cultural organizations in Oklahoma that have been impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.
Over $400,000 in Oklahoma Humanities Organizations Pandemic Emergency (HOPE) grants are available to help retain at-risk humanities positions and project expenses at museums, libraries and archives, historic sites, colleges and universities, and other cultural nonprofits. HOPE grants will be awarded in increments of up to $25,000, with the opportunity for repeat awards. The online application is available at https://www.okhumanities.org/page/hope-grants.
Oklahoma Arts Council's funding has yet to be announced.
Funding for the grants comes from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by Congress and signed into law March 27, distributed through National Endowments for the Arts and for the Humanities.
“The economic and cultural impact of the arts and humanities in Oklahoma is undeniable,” Oklahoma Humanities Executive Director Caroline Lowery said. “The inclusion of both the arts and humanities in the CARES Act funding equates to job retention for many Oklahoma workers and better resourced cultural organizations."
