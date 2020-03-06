ENID, Okla. — Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue, is now hosting bingo every Monday night.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m., with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

For information, call (580) 237-7779. Enid Moose Lodge is at .

