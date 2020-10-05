Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Monday reported a Mooreland man died of injuries suffered in a Sept. 25 accident in Quinlan.
Brian Keith Mullins, 47, died Sept. 26 at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. There was no mention in Monday's report about why there was a delay in reporting his death. The accident happened at about 8:45 p.m. Sept. 25.
According to an OHP accident report, Mullins was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on Central Ave. in Quinlan when he laid the motorcycle over on a curve. He slide about 68 feet before coming to rest.
The report lists Mullins' condition as "odor of alcohol." He was not wearing a helmet.
