ENID, Okla. — Multiple celebratory events in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday are scheduled for Jan. 14 and 21, 2023.
Each year, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission plans and organizes a comprehensive tribute that promotes diversity, equality and education consistent with Dr. King's dream, work and legacy, according to a city of Enid press release.
The theme this year is "A Race to Unity: Why We Can't Wait."
On Saturday, Jan. 14, a prayer breakfast will be held from 8-10 a.m. at the Central Assembly of God Family Life Center, 1202 Oxford.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, a commemorative march will be held at 1:30 p.m. beginning at the Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence, followed by a celebration program at 2 p.m. inside SBC's Grand Ballroom.
Local student poster, poetry and essay winners will be awarded at the celebration program.
"The entire community is invited to the event to help us honor and pay tribute to Dr. King's contribution to our society," Board Chairman Lanita Norwood said in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.