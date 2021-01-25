WATONGA, Okla. — A Neosho, Mo., man died Monday from injuries suffered in an accident involving three semis near Watonga.
Sean Bush, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 2:29 p.m. on U.S. 270 about 12 miles west of Watonga in Blaine County.
According to the report, Bush was driving a 2013 Peterbilt south on U.S. 270 when he hit the rear of a 2017 Peterbilt driven by Gerald Ostrowiecki, 58, of Cheyenne, Wyo. Ostrowiecki was hauling hazardous material and had stopped at a railroad crossing as required, according to the report, and as he started moving again he was hit by Bush's semi. Bush's semi then crossed into the northbound lanes and hit a third semi, a 2007 Kenworth driven by Robert Palacio, 62, of Garden City, Kan., head on.
Palacio was transported by helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, according to the report. There was no update on his condition. Ostrowiecki was not injured.
The accident remains under investigation, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.