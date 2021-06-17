ENID, Okla. — A missing Wisconsin woman who was last seen in Enid on June 5 was located safe in Kansas Thursday morning, June 17, 2021, according to the Enid Police Department.
Stephanie Rene Wallace, 23, of Spring Green, Wisconsin, was found in Attica, Kan., after a farmer reported a tip to EPD.
Around 8:15 a.m. on June 17, 2021, the Kansas farmer contacted the department and said a worker had brought Wallace with him to harvest.
Sgt. Aaron Barber spoke with the worker, who confirmed the woman with him was Wallace. He said Wallace was at his home in Attica, which is east of Medicine Lodge, according to EPD.
Barber contacted the Attica Police Department, and an officer went to the worker's home and found Wallace.
Barber spoke with Wallace on the phone, and she told Barber she had left her phone and medicine in Enid and ran out of her medicine about three days ago, according to EPD.
Wallace told Barber she was fine and that she was aware of the search for her, but she didn't think it was that big of a deal, police said.
Her family has been contacted, and Wallace's mother went to the department and was able to speak with her daughter, as well.
EPD officials said they wanted to thank everyone, especially the Kansas farmer, for the information received over the past 10 days.
