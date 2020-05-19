Due to the cancellation of the Miss America competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic, current Miss NOCs Carli Pendleton and Emily Hall to serve another year.
Hall, an Enid native, will be a sophomore at NOC Enid. Pendleton, a Tonkawa native, will be a sophomore at NOC Tonkawa.
The par were named Miss NOC Enid and Miss NOC Tonkawa, respectively, at the Miss NOC Scholarship Competition held Oct. 29, 2019.
Pendleton and Hall were set to attend the Miss Oklahoma Competition in July but the pageant was canceled due to the cancellation of Miss America.
Seven current or former NOC students were vying to be named Miss Oklahoma. In addition to Hall and Pendleton, current NOC student Chandler Brown is Miss Ponca City, with former Miss NOC’s Telara Day (Miss Muskogee), Alexis Large (Miss Redbud), Karli Lovelace (Miss Elk City) and Lexi Neahring (Miss Brookside) also in the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.