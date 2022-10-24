TONKAWA, Okla. — The Miss NOC Enid and Miss NOC Tonkawa Scholarship Competitions will be held Tuesday night, Oct. 25, 2022, at Kinzer Performing Arts Center in Tonkawa.
The dual competition starts at 7:30 p.m.
Those vying for the Miss NOC Enid title are Kaycee Babek, Meeker; Isyss Morgan, Enid; Ashleigh Miller, Cushing; and Carson Collins, Mannford.
Tonkawa entries are Yessenia Aguilar, Ponca City; Makayla McCullough, Alva; Kennedy Brown, Ponca City; Alyssa Walker, Ponca City; Hayley Spaeth, Okeene; Kira Pendleton, Tonkawa; Regan Clapper, Pawnee; Mikaila Kraus, Okarche.
The winners will take over the title from current Miss NOC Enid Mia-Claire Jones and Miss NOC Tonkawa Emma Valgora and then compete in the Miss Oklahoma Pageant in the summer.
Jones reflects on her year as Miss NOC Enid
Jones reflected on her year as Miss NOC Enid that ends for her Tuesday with the crowning of her successor.
It’s been a fast and furious year for the sophomore from Morrison, Okla., studying pre-med.
“It’s been a blast,” Jones said. “It’s gone by really fast but I’ve enjoyed it so very much.”
Jones said she had never participated in a pageant before last year’s Miss NOC event and was shocked when she won.
“I was kind of scared,” she added. “I’d been in front of people before but this was totally different. It really pushed me out of my comfort zone.”
She said meeting “so many great people and experiencing new things,” was the best part of her reign.
“You never know who you are impacting,” she said. “If some little girl sees me as Miss NOC Enid, that may encourage her to try and do the same thing. You have to try things in order to be successful.”
She plans to attend Oklahoma State University next fall. Her goal is to become a team sports physician.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.