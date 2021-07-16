Col. Paul Miller assumed command of the 71st Mission Support Group from Col. Anthony Smith in a ceremony July 1 in Hangar 129.
Miller joined Team Vance after a tour as the deputy of retail operations for Headquarters Defense Logistics Agency at Fort Belvoir, Va.
Smith departed the 71st MSG for Air Mobility Command headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.
As commander of the 71st MSG, Miller is responsible for $550 million of flying operations and base operations contracts and all support for the Vance mission and community. That includes procurement, civil engineering, firefighting, security and law enforcement, communications, personnel, supply, transportation, housing, recreation and services activities.
“I am looking forward to being part of the awesome mission of Vance,” Miller said. “Our Air Force has placed a great focus on the pilot production pipeline lately. That attention is reflective of how important that mission is to our service and the Department of Defense.”
Miller holds a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Air War College, Maxwell AFB, Ala., and a master’s of science in management from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Fla.
His decorations include a Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal and Meritorious Service Medal with seven oak leaf clusters.
“In my few days in command thus far, it has become immediately apparent that the 71st MSG is already a phenomenal organization, full of professional Airmen that are fully in tune with what Team Vance needs them to be,” Miller said.
“The group should be proud of what they have accomplished to date. In the future, I look forward to continuing to build upon the varsity organization that Colonel Smith has passed on to me,” Miller said.
