ENID, Okla. — Retired Enid businessman Kip Miles has been associated with some high-profile events over his many years in Enid — Summerfest in the 1980s and, more recently, Veterans Bridge on North Van Buren and its flag project, to name a couple.
But it’s the smaller-scale victories — ones that attract a little less notoriety but have just as much priority — that remain the most important in his mind and memory.
“I think one of the most important things we do is give away AmTrykes,” Miles said, speaking of his many years of involvement in AM AMBUCS and its passion for providing therapeutic cycles to help individuals overcome handicaps.
Miles has assisted in organizing scholarships for therapists; implementing fundraisers through the Blevins family foundation, “wonderfully, giving people here in town;” starting the first park in Enid specifically for physically challenged children at Meadowlake Park in the early 1980s; and initiating one of the early angel projects at Christmastime.
“Those things, I’m thinking, were important. You know … Were they as big as Summerfest? Watching a little kid get a tricycle … a child that can’t use their legs … that’s pretty important to me. Yeah. Those are the most important to me, I guess.”
Miles is one of five 2022 Pillar of the Plains finalists who will be recognized during a reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 12, 2023, at Stride Bank Center. The other finalists are Ron Janzen, Mike Ruby, Rob Stallings and Dr. Brian Whitson.
Paying civic rent
Civic involvement was a lesson Miles learned early in life from his parents and growing up as part of the family music business in Ponca City.
“My parents … kind of their whole thing was to pay your civic rent, and they raised us like that.”
The Miles family expanded the music store business to Enid in the late-1960s.
“I suppose, you know, that the very term family business means that you are anchored pretty hard, and it does,” Miles said.
Family always has been important to Miles, said longtime friend Paul Kelley, adding that Miles worked side by side with his parents and siblings to make the family business successful.
“He was selling organs and pianos and driving across the state delivering them … before he had a driver’s license,” Kelley said.
It was a “hardscrabble business” Kelley said, but the person Miles became was crafted by those experiences.
“I can’t say I didn’t have a choice,” Miles said. “It’s just that we all worked together — my brothers and sister, my mom and dad — and everybody had a job to do, and somebody else wasn’t going to do the job for you. And, so yeah, … I kind of just became part of that. I kind of became that.”
Miles said every parent wants his or her children to be better and have a better life.
“But in my particular case … they were much better people than I am. And then I married my wife (Karen) 44 years ago. And the more time I spend with her, the better I am. And then we had three children, and they’re all better than I am.”
Miles said he hasn’t done anything by himself.
“Nobody does anything by themselves … I was just very good at talking other people that were better than I into working with me and making me look good.”
Celebrating his city
Miles moved to Enid after graduating college in 1977 and started working with Miles Music, eventually taking over the family business.
He immediately became involved in civic organizations and helping out in the community. Throughout his life, he has built accessible ramps, volunteered with churches, hosted and mentored pilots at Vance Air Force Base and just “makes sure everybody is happy all the time,” said Gini Zaloudek, who has known Miles for years.
“He’s probably the most unselfish person I’ve ever met,” she said.
In 1984, the young, local businessman met with fellow AM AMBUCS member John Criner, a former Enid mayor, Dave Osborne and Ross Dillon to share his idea about a grand event for the community.
“I gathered three other people around me that were better than I was and asked them to help us start an event here in Enid. It took us a year and a half to plan it. And that was the first Summerfest in 1986,” Miles said.
What started out as an arts and crafts show quickly grew throughout the years to include hot-air balloons, car and air shows, food, music and fireworks that attracted around 70,000 people annually.
“He got that up and running, which put Enid on the map to many places in the country,” Kelley said.
Eventually, the time and money it took each year and the risk involved, with repeated close calls with the weather, brought an end to Summerfest in 1992.
Miles said he still gets people asking him if he ever thinks about starting it back up.
“I’m too old, too fat and too bald,” he said, smiling.
These days his focus has turned to honoring veterans in Enid and the area.
AMBUCS plays a heavy role in that desire, as he has participated in the group’s downtown flag project for years. The group puts out flags in holders downtown and along Broadway and Van Buren.
A handful of years ago, when plans and work to reconstruct the railroad overpass on North Van Buren were ongoing, Miles was struck by a way veterans could be honored even more.
“I was just driving down the highway one day and I thought there’s nothing really other than the flag project that the AMBUCS were doing … to honor the veterans visibly.”
He said many organizations were doing what they could to help veterans, but he “wanted people to look at Enid and know that we respected the flag and know that we respected our veterans.”
So Miles did what he does best — sought out people he says are better than him and led them to help.
He went to about a dozen civic and service organizations and asked if they would put their names behind a project to rename the overpass Veterans Memorial Bridge and place flags all along the reconstructed bridge.
Miles then took that support to Oklahoma Department of Transportation and worked with them until getting approval. The state Legislature passed a bill, later signed by Gov. Mary Fallin, to designate the overpass on the state highway as Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The original plans for the bridge changed several times, resulting in the flag project extending along the sidewalk leading up to the overpass on the south side and on clusters on light poles on the north.
“It makes me proud to drive over that and know that I had something to do with it. I mean, I think it’s still beautiful. Even though it’s not on the center span like we had originally planned. I think it still says a lot about Enid, about the people of Enid when I see it. And it makes me proud of it.”
He and a select few members of AMBUCS and the community put out the privately sponsored flags on the bridge and along Van Buren and downtown during patriotic holidays and by request, and they take them down again.
Staying involved
Miles enjoys staying involved in the civic organizations and charitable work since he retired and closed the family business after 50 years in Enid.
“So that’s what I do all the time, is just trying to help AMBUCS and, you know, the projects that we’ve started,” Miles said. “I hope there’s another project in my near future.
“I’m looking at the possibility of another bridge here in town that would honor Enid closer to Vance. But I don’t know that I’m ready to run out there and volunteer anybody right now,” he said, smiling.
His friends, however, say don’t let Miles fool you.
“He’s the kind of person who you want your kids to grow up to be,” Kelley said.
