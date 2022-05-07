A Midwest City man was killed in a motorcycle crash just before noon Saturday 2 miles north and 1 mile west of Hillsdale in Garfield County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Dennis Dale Wallace, 78, of Midwest City, was southbound on Oklahoma 132 at about 11:48 a.m. when he attempted a right-hand curve at a high rate of speed and departed the roadway to the left approximately 188 feet south of Union Road.
Wallace laid the motorcycle on its right side and the bike slid and struck the ground, causing the bike to flip to its left side, throwing the rider, according to the OHP report.
Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash by Life EMS paramedics. He was transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City by Medical Examiner Devin Turner.
The OHP report stated that the cause of the accident was unsafe speed, and that Wallace was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The accident was investigated by Trooper Kyle Rosine of the Garfield County Troop J Detachment assisted by Trooper Brody Carls, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsdale-Carrier Fire Department and Life EMS.
