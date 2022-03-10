ENID, Okla. — Finding ways to appreciate art of all types is important to Gary Spruill and Margaret Moss — specifically student art.
Spruill, art teacher at Emerson Middle School, and Moss, an art connoisseur, decided to pick some of his students’ art to display in the gallery at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.
Vicky Coffman, Waller Middle School art teacher and member of St. Matthew’s, then picked her favorite piece in each category.
Moss said she usually changes the art in the gallery at her church once a month.
A few students will receive old Irish coins, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, as a prize for their work. The school's mascot is the Shamrocks. CC Coins and Collectables donated the coins.
The students created several different paintings via string and paint, shaving cream and paint, ink blot and doodle art. They used pastels to create their interpretations of “The Scream” by Edvard Munch, as well.
A former art student and current artist, Moss, a member of St. Matthew’s for 22 years, has a deep appreciation for art. St. Matthew’s is covered in various pieces of art, from priest portraits, to stained glass windows, murals, tapestry art and paintings, many of which Moss knows a lot about.
Moss has three pieces of her own artworks hanging on the gallery wall currently.
