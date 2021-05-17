Enid Public Schools has named Shea Mercer as new Coolidge Elementary School principal for the 2021-22 school year.
Mercer has been with the district since 2012. She began her career with EPS as an elementary teacher at McKinley Elementary School, then went on to serve as assistant principal of Glenwood and Monroe elementary schools. She became assistant principal at Coolidge in July 2020.
Mercer will begin her duties July 1.
Mercer said she’s looking forward to taking on this new role and thrilled to continue serving the students of Coolidge.
“I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve the students, parents and staff members of Coolidge Elementary,” Mercer said. “I look forward to continuing to provide a safe and nurturing learning environment for every Coolidge Colt.”
According to Randy Rader, assistant superintendent of elementary schools, Mercer was the best choice to lead one of the largest elementary schools in the district, with more than 400 students enrolled.
“Shea will do an outstanding job as the principal at Coolidge Elementary,” Rader said. “Her experience as an assistant principal over the last three years, the last of which was at Coolidge, makes her the right choice to continue the excellent leadership our families and teachers at Coolidge deserve.”
Mercer received her bachelor’s and master’s in education from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. Mercer holds certifications in elementary education and elementary principal.
Mercer succeeds Sherri Hendrie as Coolidge principal. Hendrie recently accepted the position of principal at Prairie View Elementary for the 2021-22 school year.
