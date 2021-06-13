Go past the Champlin mansion and you will find two horseshoe-shaped roads. At the end of the second is Mabry Field. You will know you have arrived when you see a blue circle drive in front of a big white house with lots of bikes and cars parked up and down the street.
Don’t go up to the house. Walk up the driveway on the side of the house toward the basketball/hockey court and tennis backboard. If you look at the windows to the left of the garage you might see the faces of Bozo and Coco, two capuchin monkeys who reside in the old tool room. If they’re not there look on the roof. You might also pass the pet skunk in a cage, an English Sheep dog with pups and cats in the trees. You don’t have to worry about the baby alligator though, he’s inside in the guest bath. Go past the pear trees used as grenades in war games and through the wood gate and you’ve arrived.
Don’t expect bleachers and light poles or anything that resembles a conventional sports field — you won’t find it. But what you will find is where the greatness of this small Oklahoma town creatively learned the joy of sport and sportsmanship. Kids who went on to become Sooners, Cowboys, Hogs, Volunteers and later Dolphins, Colts and Eagles. Not to mention the cover of Sports Illustrated. Several fought in wars and even became colonels and a general.
Sadly, you will find the name of one on “The Wall.” There was definitely a pecking order but no exclusions. If you showed up you played. You may have marched with the band Friday night, but on Saturday you were expected to catch and run. We always kept score, and if you expected a participation trophy it might come in the form of a hard pear to the side of the head. Come with your best game but there was no need to show off at Mabry Field because girls didn’t hang out there.
This was a time when boys wore white socks with Keds or Converse. Your school jeans became your summer shorts and the loose change in your pocket was enough for a half a tank of gas. There wasn’t a Nike or Adidas, and you only watched the Super Bowl if it was raining outside.
The closest thing to a video game was an 8-track player, and Madden wasn’t even a game but a pro coach. There was no climate-controlled mall with a food court so we gathered at Mabry Field.
My earliest recollection of Mabry Field was walking across it to the swing set when I was about 4. The junior high kids were playing GA and my brother on an end-run decided to jump over my head to avoid a tackle. All I really remember was a foot to the head and a pile of bodies.
My oldest brother, who was always good at tactical diversions, immediately jumped up and congratulated me on the great tackle, knowing that me running back into the house screaming could end the game. It worked then and it would probably work today.
“GA” stood for “Grab- Ass Football.” It was the small town’s name for touch football. The high school football coaches never wanted their players playing backyard touch football during the season. So, at Mabry Field we didn’t play touch … we played tackle.
I never remember a serious injury during a GA game but wearing a cast on an arm or leg didn’t eliminate you from a game either. I think that was Jeff’s rule since he was frequently in a cast. My worst injury was landing on the metal head of a pop-up sprinkler with my elbow. My funny bone was less than funny all night.
The other rule was play at your own risk. Should you get hurt, then you were expected to tell the coaches you tripped over your brother’s skateboard or something. Nobody rats out Mabry Field GA.
Mabry Field was the residence of Doc and Jean Mabry and their 7 sons and 2 daughters. Doc was the head Groundskeeper. Everyone else, except Jean, were assistant groundskeepers. The field was actually a multi-sports complex. Complex, as in complicated, being the key word.
In those days, in Oklahoma, boys played three sports; football, basketball and baseball. Track was considered conditioning for the other sports. I think it was illegal in Oklahoma to own a soccer ball, probably some sport played in communist countries. And tennis was limited to two terribly maintained city courts usually played with a date like bowling. Mabry Field was as American as Chevrolet and apple pie or more. The streets of Brooklyn had stik ball and LA offered sandlot baseball, but in the heart of wheat country it was Mabry Field.
The football field was almost regulation length, surrounded by tall bushes that marked out of bounds. The bushes assisted in many a tackle. All the regular players knew that in the one bush, close to midfield, was a hidden metal pole with a water pump on top. Whatever you do, don’t get pushed into that bush. At the wide end zone was a telephone pole also hidden from view. Just as painful, but at least you got the satisfaction of scoring a touchdown prior to being pushed into the pole. Toward the narrow end zone there was a tether ball pole. Again, the regular players knew how to run a pass route using the pole to interfere with a defender’s coverage. The pole had a slight lean due to someone’s lack of spatial recognition. The biggest playing obstacle were the two utility cables that crossed midfield at about 15 feet. Knowing the quarterback would have to calculate his field position and the cables into his pass options, the regulars on defense could guess fairly accurately to cover long or short. A skill set never required later at Owen’s Field in Norman.
Along the side of the football field was the pole-vaulting pit. One of the best in Northern Oklahoma. It’s a miracle that it ever came into existence. My friend’s brother gave him an old high school pole that had broken at about 8 feet. We used it by planting the end into the grass and kicking up over a homemade stand made of two-by-fours with a bamboo fishing pole as the bar. The grass was all that cushioned our fall. We were only jumping about 5 feet so what could happen? Ask the other neighbor who nearly compound-fractured his arm when the pole kicked out and he came down the other direction. My mom accidentally ran over the fiberglass pole with her car when she returned from the hospital. I switched back to baseball since I still had a glove and didn’t have a pole. My more determined younger brother somehow revived and improved everything complete with a runway and inflatable pit. This became the training facility of three state champions.
The baseball field was completed after the house was rebuilt following the Thanksgiving Day fire. The Groundskeeper made the backstop, digging the holes for the 10-foot poles and adding cement. Then, he wrapped it with chicken wire and buried the wood bases so the lawn mower could go over them, and it was complete. The cables going across the field were actually used in whiffle ball to determine if a hit was a double, triple, or home run. As they say, “Build it and they will come,” and they did.
One of my memories was playing baseball one day with quite a few kids on each team. When I stepped up to bat, I looked out to the outfield, and there were suddenly twice as many outfielders. Mabry Field backed up to a park. Some kids had been throwing water balloons at passing cars and when one stopped and gave chase. They hopped the fence and pretended to be playing baseball. The guy chasing them wasn’t really fooled and could tell who it was by the players not wearing gloves. He was also in Rotary with the Groundskeeper who got a call that night — busted.
The basketball court was every bit as interesting as the football field. It started with the Groundskeeper placing a goal at the end of the long driveway, followed by painting a free-throw circle. Very normal. Then, due to demand, an additional goal was added on the garage with another free throw circle. Again, a very normal thing except they were at 45-degree angles to each other. Yes, we had an L shaped basketball court. Maybe a problem in Indiana, not so much in Oklahoma … just deal with it. The right side of the garage goal was a regulation width. The left side put you in the middle of an evergreen tree. One of our neighbors spent hours perfecting his shot from the right corner. I remember watching him in the state playoffs knowing he will only take the shot from the right because he didn’t get to practice from the left.
There were very few tennis players in town for my brother to play. In order to get additional practice, the Groundskeeper built a tennis backstop under the basketball goal. Fortunately, the neighbors slept on the other side of the house because the pounding of tennis balls against the backboard went on for hours. Their German shepherd made retrieving errant tennis balls from their yard quite a challenge and was probably their silent revenge.
Hockey like soccer, was not played in Oklahoma … except at Mabry Field. In fact, a real hockey player would be safe to say it still wasn’t played after watching us. It was probably closer to fuzz ball than hockey. I place the hockey blame squarely on my brother while he attended Dartmouth. We had no ice and no skates. Our sticks were brooms, hoes and like objects and the puck was a lacrosse ball. We had makeshift goals and just about no rules. A few understood checking and we all experienced it soon enough. We played rough, but somehow the only victim was a spectator who took a hard shot to the foot. Actually, there was another victim … my brother when he laughed — it was his wife’s foot.
There are hundreds of wonderful memories and stories that came from Mabry Field. All because the Groundskeeper and his wife loved kids. On any given day you could find a dozen kids playing and at the far end of the field, the Groundskeeper mowing or trimming to make the field just right for everyone to enjoy.
But as much as Doc and Jean loved sports, they embraced education. They met at Northwestern in Chicago and raised 9 kids in Oklahoma. He was a dentist who worked 6 or 7 days a week, and she was Super Mom. As much as their kids exceled at sports, they thrived more in academics, going to Dartmouth, OU, Hawaii, Trinity, Clemson, Tennessee, Westminster, Duke, Alabama, William Woods, and became doctors, dentists, nurses, lawyers, teachers, government administrators, and a trash can salesman (the author).
For every sports story there are a dozen life stories about growing up around the Mabrys. The animals, the vacations, the fire, the weddings, the military, the accidents, the losses, the victories ... all the trials and tribulations of putting 11 people in a station wagon and being a family.
Today, Mabry Field is gone and the location is unrecognizable. The street is clear of cars, and the blue driveway is now aggregate. A new garage sits on the basketball/hockey/tennis court. The baseball backstop has been removed along with the tether ball pole, and a swimming pool extends into the 40-yard line. The monkeys are off the roof, the alligator moved to a zoo, the skunk chose to relocate, and one of the English sheep dogs went Hollywood and joined Captain Kangaroo.
Doc and Jean moved on, too, when the ninth child left for college. They built a small but beautiful home on the other side of town. Keeping tradition, it backs up to a park for when the 40-plus grandkids visit and play Mabry ball. Jean has left us, but you can still see the Groundskeeper pushing his mower across his manicured front lawn at 101 years old. He will wave as you drive by, and you will be left with a smile on your face recalling a pleasant memory of one day at Mabry Field.
