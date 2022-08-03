A meet-and-greet and fundraiser is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Enid for Jena Nelson, Democrat candidate for state superintendent of public instruction.
The event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Champlin Mansion. Live music will be provided by Nicholas Payne, Democrat candidate for state Houser District 40.
Nelson is a sixth- and seventh-grade English teacher at Classen SAS Middle School in Oklahoma City. She was named 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.
She will face either Ryan Walters or April Grace in the November general election. Walters and Grace will square off in the Republican runoff election Aug. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.