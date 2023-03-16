ENID, Okla. — The Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will host a “Making Sense of Medicare” workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Greg Dellinger, of Priority Medicare Solutions, will lead the informative workshop and will provide information on understanding Medicare, making wise Medicare decisions, Medicare enrollment and more, according to a press release from the city of Enid.
This class is for adults and seniors.
For more information about this event and others, visit the library’s website at https://enid.okpls.org.
The Enid Public Library is located at 120 W. Maine.
