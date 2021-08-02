Sydney Luskey Blevins, a second-year medical student at Oklahoma State College of Osteopathic Medicine, returned to Enid to spend two weeks in July observing Rebecca Lewis, D.O., as part of the Summer Rural Externship (SRE) program at OSU-COM.
The SRE program is geared toward medical students who are interested in pursuing rural medicine. Each student is assigned to a primary care physician practicing rural medicine in Oklahoma. During the program, students learn from their physician mentor, as well as two non-physician medical professionals.
She acknowledges the physician shortage in Oklahoma: “Rural communities throughout Oklahoma are in desperate need for primary care physicians, and I am eager to become one of those physicians who can help fill that need,” she said.
