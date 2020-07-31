Kaitlyn Kilan, of Medford, recently earned a $500 scholarship from Oklahoma Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee.
Kilan is studying nursing at Northern Oklahoma College.
Other scholarship winners were Samuel Langley, of Pauls Valley; Myranda Oliva, of Moore; and Michelle Tripp, of Braman.
Members of WLC recognize the significant role nurses play in ensuring a high quality of life for all Oklahomans, especially those in rural areas.
“The members of our committee understand the challenges students often face when financing their education,” said OKFB WLC Chair Mignon Bolay. “It is our hope that with this scholarship, we can help them achieve their goal of serving the residents of our rural communities.”
WLC awards scholarships annually to students studying nursing at an accredited college, university or trade school. The students also must be an OKFB member or be a member of a Farm Bureau-member family.
