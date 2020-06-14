Enid News & Eagle
Enid High School’s 105th annual May Fete almost didn’t happen this year due to cancellation of school activities in response to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, EHS administrators pushed the event back from May, and it now will be held at 3:15 p.m. Sunday at Government Springs Park.
“We are thrilled to continue the tradition of May Fete for the 105th year in a row, although a little later than we originally planned,” said Dudley Darrow, EHS principal. “It gives us great pleasure to be able to honor the class of 2020 at May Fete.”
Enid Public Schools encourages guests to wear face masks and to practice social distancing guidelines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Seniors will be seated on the east side of the gazebo. Families and friends are invited to find seating to the west and east of the student section.
This year’s May Fete queen is Miceala Stevenson, daughter of Jennifer Seigars and Angela and Alex Stevenson. Herald is Anthony Carranza, son of Nancy Carranza.
Honor attendant is Jada Nichols, daughter of Misty Nichols and the late Tommy Nichols, and honor escort is Alexander Simmons, son of Carol and Justin Simmons.
Members of the May Court are:
• Alyssa Arambula, daughter of Socorro and Antonio Arambula, and Ethan Armstrong, son of Mary and Joe Armstrong.
• Rachael Chatterji, daughter of Kay and Robi Chatterji, and Mason Berry Jr., son of Nina and Mason Berry.
• Kimrey Klamm, daughter of Leslie and Kevin Klamm, and Brayden Bigheart, son of Alisha and Buck Bigheart.
• D’Sani Levy, daughter of Olympia and Amos Baker, and Logan Haines, son of Keri and Merlin Haines.
• Taylor Schlecht, daughter of Tonya and Rob Schlecht, and Owen Killam, son of Heather and John Killam.
• Piper Tucker, daughter of Denise and Curtis Tucker, and Caleb Steinke, son of Myrna and Mike Steinke.
• Mickenzie Turner, daughter of Amanda Walker and Andrew Turner, and Ja’Len Whitaker, son of Valerie Ward.
