Enid Masonic Lodge 80 is sponsoring the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Enid Assembly 17, for its annual Sweetheart Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
The banquet will be 5-8 p.m. Feb. 11 at Central Christian Church, 1111 W. Broadway.
Menu will be sirloin steak, baked potato, corn or green beans, hot rolls, desserts and drinks. Dinner for one is $15 or two for $25. Masonic Lodge 80 also is donating the steaks in memory of George Bland.
To RSVP, call Rachel Lebeda at (918) 409-9173. The banquet is dine in or carry out. There also will be a silent auction. Make checks payable to Enid Lodge 80.
This event is held each year so the girls can go to their state convention, Grand Assembly in May and other events. This organization teaches leadership, community service, character building, public speaking, opportunities for scholarships and offers lifelong friendships getting girls ready for life.
