Marshallese Column for August 30
Marshallse Words/Naan in Majol:
Etaṃ?: Your name?
Jete{jetey} aṃ{haṃ} iiō{yiyeh}?: How old are you?
Provided by the Marshallese Coalition
Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 7:22 pm
