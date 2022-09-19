Clear skies. Low 71F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 5:16 pm
By Terry Mote
Marshallse words/Naan in Majol:
Aaet (hhayẹt): yes
Jaab (jaha): no
Ebwe: enough
Provided by the Marshallese Coalition.
