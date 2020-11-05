Howdy market watchers. What a week it’s been, and we still don’t know who the next president of this great country will be, although the answer is becoming clearer.
Just when we thought the political headlines would be over for a while come election day, it is anything but as all levels of news coverage hone in on tallies as the counting continues. While bull markets are averse to uncertainty, this week’s action largely defied that trend as equities surged back to Oct. 23 highs, and several agriculture commodities made new highs Thursday before easing back to end the week. The Federal Reserve held short-term borrowing rates unchanged in a range between 0.00%-0.25% on Thursday, which was unsurprising given continued uncertainty in economic recovery in the U.S. and globally.
This week’s US Labor Department figures released every Thursday brought the seasonally adjusted total of jobless claims to 66.7 million thus far since the start of the pandemic, equivalent to approximately 42% of the country’s workforce. The U.S. dollar weakened significantly this week back to August lows, which helped support U.S. commodities given the relative price advantage to overseas buyers. U.S. agricultural exports remain strong with China buying resuming after the U.S. election fervor. The USDA attaché in Beijing this week upped China corn imports to 22 million tons versus the official USDA estimate at 7 million tons. However, at least 20 million tons “should” be priced into the market given China imports already exceed the USDA number, which remains the official estimate with the Chinese tariff rate quota still at 7.2 million tons, officially. China currently has 10.8 million tons of U.S. corn purchased. Expectations are that the Ukraine will meet a significant portion of these imports, but lower crop ideas for that country suggest that export levels could be tight.
All in all, China becoming a more significant importer of corn will impact the global balance sheet no matter where the bulk of it comes from. With more open weather, U.S. corn harvest is nearly 85% complete, while soybean harvest is 87% complete. Greater certainty over the U.S. supply side amidst growing demand will become a clearer picture in USDA’s Tuesday WASDE and Crop Production report. Friday was an inside day on the corn and soybean charts suggesting a break out, either up or down, could be coming in the sessions ahead. Will continued uncertainty over the U.S. election outcome impact results? It is hard to say, but there is little doubt that more attention will be placed on the Republicans keeping a majority in the Senate.
The relative certainty of that was likely behind the surge in equities right after election day, but votes remain to be counted. Should the Senate swing, expect more volatility and likely instability. Managed funds reduced long positions across all agriculture commodities except corn, KC wheat and soybean meal. In Friday’s report showing fund positions as of last Tuesday, longs in corn extended 13,845 additional longs, while beans shed 21,760 long positions and Chicago wheat shortened by 291 funds.
Energy contracts all shed longs, while the heating oil contract, a proxy for diesel fuel, added to the net short position. July 2021 new crop KC wheat closed the week at $5.72 after making a week’s high at $5.94. January 2021 soybean futures, now the front month, finished the week at $11.01½ after Thursday’s new high just above $11.12, while December 2020 corn futures settled at $4.06¾ off Thursday’s high just above $4.17. Russia’s wheat crop areas under drought stress have been receiving rain, although the driest parts in the southern third of the belt still remain dry as cold temperatures set in limiting growth before dormancy. While this area remains under watch, the U.S. wheat belt received beneficial moisture despite the unwelcomed ice with more precipitation expected in the week ahead ,although chances remain somewhat limited. Wheat prices in Australia have come under pressure recently amid huge crop expectations this year nearing harvest starting over the coming months.
Agriculture commodity prices are expected to remain firm as long as the funds remain net long the market and the U.S. dollar remains weak. However, a thriving economy is important for demand prospects to remain firm, although COVID scares and supply chain disruptions itself create buying forward demand for buffer inventory in case of shutdowns. With cases on the rise around the world and mandated shutdowns returning, expect disruptions to resume, although likely in a more organized fashion than before.
USDA released baseline projections for next year’s agriculture production. Expectations are for corn acres to be 90.0 million acres, ahead of soybeans by 1.0 million acres, but behind this year’s 91.0 million acres. Stocks/use ratios are expected to increase for corn to 15.2% versus this year’s 14.9%, while decreasing for beans next year to 5.7% compared to this year’s 6.4%. The ratio for wheat is expected to decrease to 40.2% versus this year’s 42.1%. The progress of Brazil’s soybean planting, which has been well behind but is catching up, as well as Chinese demand have the potential to alter the price outlook and planting intentions. Chinese demand for other vegetable oils also will play into this picture. Malaysian palm oil prices surged to a 28-year high this week that will boost the overall oilseed complex.
Higher feed cost likely will need to be factored into the protein complex. Feeder and Live cattle contracts traded largely sideways this week consolidating from the recent move higher and waiting to gain direction from election results, COVID closures and consumer confidence. Funds remain net long the market and added longs this past week. Fat cattle cash trade has been up to $107 with $108 likely to be the top of the cash market. Feeder futures are trading right at key moving averages being the cross of the 50- and 200-day, while live cattle futures are trading right up to the intersection of the 50- and 100-day moving averages. Should futures be able to break above these resistance levels, we could be headed back to mid-October levels, but uncertainty looms in the weeks and possibly months ahead. If buying stocker cattle here, I believe these levels are worth protecting. If you’re concerned about feed costs, particularly corn, for fats in the feed yard, consider buying corn calls to offset any potential spikes to manage feeding margins. Give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. If you’re needing seed wheat of any variety, be sure to call Sidwell Seed at (580) 874-2286. We have a wide variety of bulk and bagged seed including WestBred, Limagrain CoAXium, OGI/OSU, Agri-Pro and KWA with multiple pick up points in Kremlin, Goltry and in bags at 81 Feed and Seed in Enid and Medford with advance notice. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
