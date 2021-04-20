A west side Enid neighborhood could see quadruple the number of properties in the area located within the Chisholm Public Schools district.
Enid City Commission next month will consider approval to add a plat of 55 more lots to the Belle Crossing subdivision, which Metropolitan Planning Commission unanimously recommended Monday.
Seventeen lots are currently located in the subdivision at Cleveland and Purdue.
Dirt work is ongoing in the subdivision, and the plat includes all subdivision requirements for roads, water, sewers and sidewalks, according to the city.
The primarily residential Belle Crossing, zoned R-2 residential (single family) and R-5 townhouse, is being developed at the southwest corner of the intersection.
The preliminary plat was approved Nov. 20, 2006, with final plats being filed in phases. The first phase was platted in 2010 as Belle Crossing Addition, with the initial 17 lots.
The final phase, Belle Crossing Second Addition, includes 55 lots. The final plat includes all requirements for roads, water, sewer and sidewalks.
