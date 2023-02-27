ENID, Okla. — The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission denied a petition for a company to use land southeast of Enid for the installation of a solar and battery storage facility.
During their regular meeting Monday evening, MAPC members voted unanimously to deny the Use By Review application from NextEra Energy Resources for the Skeleton Creek Solar Project — 5,277 acres located partially within MAPC jurisdiction and Garfield County.
MAPC members and several public commenters asked questions and brought up concerns they had about the project prior to the denial.
“There’s too many unanswered questions,” MAPC member Cole Ream said of his motion to deny the Use By Review application.
According to the agenda item, the applicant Christopher Banks, project manager with NextEra, met with and submitted a glint and glare analysis to Vance Air Force Base in 2020.
Due to the amount of time elapsed since the last meeting with Vance, Banks reached back out, and the agenda item states “Vance AFB continues to have no objections to the proposed project so long as the project details as presented in 2020 have not changed.”
Additionally, Banks received no objections from Enid Woodring Regional Airport, and the application states no hazardous traffic would be generation and that adequate safeguards would be in place to limit noxious or offensive emissions including noise, glare, smoke, dust and odor.
According to the application, there were three state of Oklahoma requirements for wind turbines/transmission lines and two Enid requirements — a statement from Woodring’s director and that the location and height of the facility is consistent with Vance AFB’s “Vertical Obstruction Military Compatibility Area” and Woodring’s “Vertical Obstruction Compatibility Area.”
From the state of Oklahoma, the requirements were a Mission Compatibility letter from the Department of Defense Siting Clearinghouse, a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration showing “determination of no hazard to air navigation” and a letter from Vance AFB’s wing commander stating approval or objections to the project.
MAPC member Marvin Kusik asked Banks if these requirements had been fulfilled, and Banks said, concerning Oklahoma’s requirements, that NextEra wouldn’t get an official letter from the DOD until the exact position of the transmission lines were filed; that the FAA statement was intertwined with the first requirement; and that there was an email of approval from Vance, though not the wing commander himself.
Banks told MAPC members that all of the 5,277 acres would not be the entire size of the project but were set so that NextEra would not go outside of the set boundary later on.
Some of the other questions and concerns brought up regarded property values of houses within the area and how wildlife would be impacted by the solar panels and fences.
One concern public commenter Ken Girty had was about glint and glare, as he said an FAA final report on glint and glare was released in May of 2021.
“I understand we already have agreements from Keston (Cook), the airport director, and Vance that it’s OK — I have a lot of concerns that it’s not,” Girty said. “I’d like there to be more of a look at that.”
Public commenter Greg Bergdall asked several questions, including why the location in Enid was chosen, and another public commenter, Lea Smith, said she and her family farm and lease about 1,200 acres of land in that area.
Smith said there aren’t lease agreements with NextEra for some of the properties within the 5,277 acres. Banks said later in the meeting that if there aren’t land leases with landowners, then “we won’t build on your land.”
Public commenter Karen Jones said she wanted to speak at the meeting to ensure the rights of landowners involved are protected.
“We haven’t sold development rights. That’s not something Garfield County offers, so I think as long as we’re within the guidelines of not violating any of these things you all have talked about, I just want to encourage you to realize that economic development is important, and that those property rights are important, as well,” Jones said.
“I think we’re moving too fast,” another public commenter said, “and I think that doing what you want with your property is fine, but when you do it, and it intrudes upon the rights of others, there’s a problem. Yes, we want to move forward here in Enid. We want to be better, but we also want to keep the sanctity of five generations of farmers.”
After the meeting, Banks said NextEra would go back and address the questions asked at the meeting so that “everybody can feel comfortable with the project.”
“We look forward to providing all those answers to those questions that were asked tonight,” Banks said.
The meeting was live-streamed and can be viewed at “City of Enid Oklahoma” on Facebook.
