HUNTER, Okla. — A 44-year-old Hunter man was charged Wednesday in Garfield County District Court with a single felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Alexander John Feaster faces up to life in prison and is accused of shooting a 26-year-old Enid woman early Sunday "without justifiable or excusable cause," according to the charges. Documents filed in the case show bond for Feaster was set at $500,000.
According to an affidavit filed in the case by Garfield County Sheriff's Office Deputy Marshall Woodson, about 3 a.m. Sunday, Woodson, along with deputies Travis Snowden, Dennis Voth and Sgt. Brant Bishop, was sent to 217 E. Cherokee in Hunter for possible shots fired call.
While en route, deputies were told a woman had been shot and there were weapons drawn and aimed at the original address, according to the affidavit. Woodson arrived at the address at 3:10 a.m. and could see a man with a pistol rested on the hood of a pickup. The man was aiming the gun at 217 E. Cherokee.
Several people were providing aid to a woman lying in a ditch in front of the residence at 212 E. Cherokee, according to the affidavit. Woodson approached the group with his rifle, told the man at the pickup to put his gun down, and the man lowered his weapon, placing it on the pavement in front of the truck.
Woodson noted he could see a man walking inside the residence at 217 E. Cherokee and saw him stop at a window at the northwest corner of the house, according to the affidavit. Woodson ordered the man to come outside the residence with his hands up. The man complied and Woodson ordered him to the ground with his arms to his side. He held the man there until Snowden arrived.
Snowden arrived and placed the man in handcuffs, checking him for weapons, according to the affidavit. The man was identified as Feaster by his Oklahoma driver's license.
Voth and Bishop arrived as Feaster was being detained. Bishop went to the victim and began to render aid, according to the affidavit. The woman had suffered gunshot wounds to her in lower abdomen and legs.
Pond Creek EMS arrived and began to help the woman, according to the affidavit. She was taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and later transferred by helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Deputies cleared the residence at 217 E. Cherokee for other subjects for safety, according to the affidavit. Woodson noted there were several firearms in plain view throughout the residence, "along with military style gear."
Woodson also noted there was a chair placed inside facing the front door of the residence, according to the affidavit. "It appeared Mr. Feaster was anticipating an incident to take place and had been watching from that spot," Woodson wrote.
The scene was cordoned off and deputies began taking photographs and collecting evidence, according to the affidavit. Voth found six spent shell casings of what appeared to be .233/5.56.
Witnesses told deputies the woman shot went from 212 E. Cherokee across the street to 217 E. Cherokee to take down the Nazi flags on the front of Feaster's residence, according to the affidavit. After she pulled one of the flags down, the woman ran with it back across the street.
As the woman was crossing the street, Feaster came out the front door with a rifle and fired several shots, striking the woman, according to the affidavit. Feaster went back inside his residence, and one of the witnesses moved the red pickup into the street between the two houses as a barricade.
Bishop read Feaster his Miranda rights and asked if he wanted to speak with him, according to the affidavit. Feaster said wanted to talk to a lawyer given the circumstances.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for Feaster's residence, which was served about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the affidavit. Several firearms, ammunition and a security DVR system were seized.
Woodson reviewed some of the security footage from cameras outside Feaster's residence, according to the affidavit. At 2:54 a.m. he could see the woman run up to the residence, pull the Nazi flag down and ran back across the street with it. The video also showed Feaster leave the house with a large AR platform rifle on a sling and, without warning, open fire on the woman as she was running away.
Woodson noted it appeared on the video footage Feaster fired seven to eight shots "very rapidly." Woodson wrote, "It is important to note that ... did not appear to be in any way a threat to Feaster due to her obviously running away from his residence with only a flag in her hand."
Feaster has not made an initial appearance on the charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.