ENID, Okla. — A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a vehicle in Enid Saturday afternoon at Cleveland and Oklahoma.
The man, riding a Honda motorcycle, sustained a major, unspecified injury, Enid Police Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said. The motorcyclist was taken by Life EMS to Oakwood Mall, at Oakwood and Garriott, where a Mediflight helicopter transported him to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Holtzclaw said.
No other injuries were reported from those in the Ford pickup.
The injured man was not wearing a helmet, said Holtzclaw, who reported the incident himself at 4:01 p.m. at Cleveland and Oklahoma.
The intersection and the road farther east on Oklahoma were closed for about an hour as at least six EPD units, an Enid Fire Department truck and Life EMS ambulance were seen responding to the incident.
EPD is conducting a major collision investigation, Holtzclaw said, so the cause of the crash is not yet known. No names of involved parties were given as of Saturday evening.
