Enid Police officers respond to a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of Cleveland and Oklahoma on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

 Alexander Ewald | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — A motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a vehicle in Enid Saturday afternoon at Cleveland and Oklahoma.

The man, riding a Honda motorcycle, sustained a major, unspecified injury, Enid Police Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said. The motorcyclist was taken by Life EMS to Oakwood Mall, at Oakwood and Garriott, where a Mediflight helicopter transported him to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Holtzclaw said.

First responders stand near a downed motorcycle at the intersection of Cleveland and Oklahoma after it was struck by a vehicle Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Enid.

No other injuries were reported from those in the Ford pickup. 

The injured man was not wearing a helmet, said Holtzclaw, who reported the incident himself at 4:01 p.m. at Cleveland and Oklahoma.

The intersection and the road farther east on Oklahoma were closed for about an hour as at least six EPD units, an Enid Fire Department truck and Life EMS ambulance were seen responding to the incident.

EPD is conducting a major collision investigation, Holtzclaw said, so the cause of the crash is not yet known. No names of involved parties were given as of Saturday evening.

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

