ENID, Okla. — Police are investigating another stabbing incident that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Enid Police Department responded to the area of 2nd and Ohio after a 911 call about the stabbing came in at 12:22 p.m., according to police.
Lt. Bryan Hart said the victim, a male, was transported by Life EMS to the parking lot of Jumbo Foods on 30th, placed on a medical helicopter and taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City for injuries related to the stabbing.
One person is in custody, Hart said. Police have not yet released names of the person in custody or the victim.
Hart said the victim was stabbed in the 200 block of East Ohio and then went to two other locations in the area seeking help.
"There are three different crime scenes. That's why there's such a big police presence, and that's why there's so much (crime scene) tape," Hart said.
Police still were on scene at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and Hart said police likely would be there for a couple more hours.
EPD also is investigating the stabbing of a 40-year-old woman early Monday morning. Donyel Tyrone Johnson, 37, was arrested in regard to that incident. The two crimes are not related, police said.
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.
