KINGFISHER, Okla. — A 24-year-old Kingfisher man was critically injured Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle collision 2 miles south of Kingfisher, Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
The crash occurred at 5:10 a.m. on U.S. 81, a tenth of a mile north of County Road E0850, in Kingfisher County, according to an OPH report. Keith Gray was flown from the scene to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and was admitted in critical but stable condition with head and internal injuries.
A 2001 International two-axle truck driven by Rickey Johnson, 54, of Loyal, was southbound on U.S. 81 in the inside lane going 10 to 15 mph spraying the center median. Gray also was southbound in the inside lane, in a 2009 Ford Mustang, and rear-ended the International, according to the report. The International left the road and entered the ditch to the west. Jordan Rutherford, 38, of Kingfisher, driving a 2003 Dodge pickup took evasive action to avoid the collision. The Dodge left the road to the right, striking the International.
Johnson was pinned for about 41 minutes and was freed by Okarche and Kingfisher fire departments by use of hydraulic rescue tool. Johnson and Rutherford were not injured.
The report lists Gray's condition at the time of the crash as "unknown." Johnson and Rutherford's conditions are listed as "apparently normal." The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.