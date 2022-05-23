ENID, Okla. — A 39-year-old Enid man is facing multiple charges, including one count of sexual battery.
Nijil Tommy, also known as Nicil Tommy, was charged May 17 with one count of sexual battery, one count of soliciting prostitution and three counts of trespassing after being forbidden.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded to Walmart, 5505 W. Garriott, on May 4 in reference to a sexual battery.
Police spoke with a woman, who said around 11:56 a.m. May 4, she was shopping in the cosmetic department when a man, later identified as Tommy, walked up behind her and “pressed his groin area against her buttocks,” according to the affidavit.
The woman said she quickly turned around to the right and pushed Tommy away, adding that he pretended to look at something and then walked away toward the gardening department.
Another affidavit filed in the case stated that EPD responded to Hobby Lobby on May 10 in reference to a man who had been trespassed but had returned. Tommy had been trespassed from Hobby Lobby, Ross and Dollar General, at 610 S. Cleveland, on May 6.
Upon arrival, police learned from Hobby Lobby’s manager that Tommy had returned to the store. An employee at Ross also told police Tommy had entered there, as well, and video surveillance footage from both businesses showed Tommy enter and eventually leave the stores.
According to a third affidavit filed in the case, on 2:51 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, EPD responded to Dollar General, 129 S. Oakwood, and spoke with an employee in reference to an issue with a customer.
The third affidavit states the employee said she and a coworker noticed a man, later identified as Tommy, staring at them for approximately 10 minutes but did not think anything of it.
Eventually, Tommy approached one of the employees and handed her $10, “pointed to the area of his penis and began making some type of motion with his hand,” according to the third affidavit. The employee said she was confused but later asked Tommy if he wanted a type of sexual favor, and Tommy indicated, “Yes.”
The employee said she told Tommy she was calling the police and that he needed to wait. She said Tommy then asked for a can of chewing tobacco, but she refused to sell to him, according to the third affidavit.
When police arrived, Tommy said he simply was trying to buy a can of chewing tobacco and had made no request for any type of sexual favor, the third affidavit states.
The employee wished to have Tommy trespassed and provided police with contact information for a woman who witnessed the incident, who later told police she was in a different aisle but heard the employee saying she didn’t understand was Tommy was asking. The affidavit states she then said she heard the employee ask Tommy if he wanted a sexual favor, and though she did not hear a verbal response from Tommy, she said she heard the employee say that “this is a business, that is not appropriate and she was calling the police.”
According to online court records, Tommy’s bond was set at $50,000, and a competency evaluation was ordered.
