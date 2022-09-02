PERRY, Okla. — Perry Public Schools recently received a $1 million grant from the Malzahn Family Affiliated Fund.
Over the summer, the school launched a two-teacher agricultural education program to focus on developing leaders who will be college- and career-ready by graduation.
Also in the works is an opportunity to partner with Oklahoma State University to pilot a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program. This will be the only program of its kind in the state, according to a press release from the school.
Ed and Mary Malzahn, late Perry residents and Ditch Witch founders, established the Malzahn Family Affiliated Fund at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation in 1992 to support their community in perpetuity.
“The Malzahn family truly believes in us. They share our vision and are helping equip us to be the best school in the state,” said Terry McCarty, Perry superintendent. “Every year we get better and better with great staff, great people and great facilities.”
Since its establishment, the MFAF has awarded approximately $6.5 million to Perry organizations and student scholarships. In addition to the school, they work hand-in-hand with the City of Perry and the Noble County Family YMCA.
